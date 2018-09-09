× 1 killed, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crashes into tractor in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into a tractor in Fond du Lac County Saturday night, Sept. 8.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 151 just north of Highway WH in the Township of Taycheedah.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Chilton man was heading northbound on his motorcycle when he tried to pass another vehicle pulling a horse trailer. The motorcyclist swerved back into the northbound lane after passing the vehicle as a southbound vehicle was approaching.

As the southbound vehicle passed, the motorcyclist began to speed up and pass a farm tractor — driven by a 36-year-old Plymouth man. As the farm tractor was starting to make a turn, the motorcycle struck the farm tractor — ejecting the 49-year-old and his 47-year-old female passenger.

The Chilton woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene. The tractor driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff Office. Speed and unsafe passing are considered to be a factors in the crash.