Police: Mother stole fentanyl, oxycodone prescribed to terminally ill daughter

TROY, Mo. — A Missouri mother is accused of stealing and using medication meant for her terminally ill daughter.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a doctor’s office on Monday, Sept. 10, where they learned of concerns of neglect and drug abuse related to a 20-year-old woman who is terminally ill and receiving hospice care. Police learned her mother and primary caregiver, Carol Ballweg had reportedly not been providing fentanyl and oxycodone prescribed for the woman’s pain. Police said staff at the doctor’s office had made previous “hotline” calls regarding the woman’s care, and said there were concerns about Ballweg’s requests for the prescriptions to be filled sooner than required.

A drug screen revealed no signs of the prescribed medication in the 20-year-old woman’s system, and at that time, her prescriptions were no longer filled.

Doctors also advised police of bed sores on the victim, and said there was an ongoing investigation by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Police made contact with DHSS investigators, who said they had also received complaints from the woman’s home health provider regarding the medication issues.

A search warrant was executed at Ballweg’s home on Sept. 11, and at this point, police said Ballweg admitted to being addicted to opioids, and confessed to taking her daughter’s medication and using it herself.

She’s been charged with four counts of stealing a controlled substance and two counts of abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person. Cash bond was set at $100,000, and Ballweg was ordered to have no contact with her daughter.