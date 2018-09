MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News a body was pulled from the Milwaukee River on Thursday morning, Sept. 20.

Officials were called out to the area of Water Street and Clybourn Street shortly before 7 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim.

MCMEO responding to the Milwaukee River near Michigan and Water Streets for the recovery of an apparent adult male. Identification pending further investigation. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy scheduled for today. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 20, 2018