Woman celebrates 45 years ‘doing a very valuable job’ as a Kenosha school bus driver

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha school bus driver on Thursday, Sept. 20 celebrated 45 years behind the wheel.

Susan Parsons said she's always enjoyed the ride.

"Doing my job and actually enjoying it -- and that's a plus, plus," said Parsons.

Parsons, described as a matriarch at First Student has hit a milestone few other drivers achieve.

"Be kind to yourself and others and you can't go wrong," said Parsons.

"Sue, she comes in every day, great attitude, great attitude with the kids, as a lot of my other drivers do also," said Andrew Peterson, area GM for First Student.

But the other drivers haven't been behind the wheel for 45 years.

"And here, 45 years later, my kids are all grown up and they are gone. I've got grandkids and great-grand kids," said Parsons.

All the more reason Parsons deserves to pump the brakes and cut the cake.

"Doing a very valuable job. It's not like it's hauling the garbage," said Lillian Lentine, a friend of Parsons.

Sara Buskirk, once a second-grader driven by Parsons, is now a bus monitor for First Student.

"She was my bus driver when I was just starting Prairie Lane. I mean, that's amazing -- 45 years. That's the same age as me!" said Buskirk.

After all of her time on the road, there's only been one on-the-job accident.

"It was a very, very long time ago," said Michael Comstock, location manager for First Student.

"So far back I can't even remember," said Parsons.