× Officials: Disagreement between 9-year-olds leads to cutting incident

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a cutting incident that happened at Bristol Elementary School on Friday morning, Sept. 20.

Officials say around 7:30 a.m., there was a disagreement between two 9-year-old students at the school. The teacher reportedly told the two students to be quiet. One student did as told, officials say. The other did not. Officials say that second student apparently pulled out a razor-type instrument — and cut the first student on the forearm.

The student who was injured was taken to the hospital and given stitches, officials say.

Officials say this incident is believed to have happened in a foyer. They do not believe the two students have a history of being friends or enemies — and the student who allegedly did the cutting had no prior incidents at the school. Also, officials do not believe the second student went to school with any intent to harm someone.