20 months in prison for man convicted in road rage stabbing at Kenosha Kwik Trip

KENOSHA — A man convicted of stabbing Dequane Price at the Kwik Trip gas station on 39th Avenue near 80th Street in Kenosha on April 2 after a road rage incident has been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors say a marijuana grow operation was found at his home during the investigation.

Mark Carver, 53, in August pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and he was found guilty by a jury on one count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

In court on Monday, Oct. 1, Carver was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison and three years extended supervision on the first degree reckless injury conviction, and a $1,000 fine plus court costs on the other conviction.

Prosecutors say when police went to Carver’s home to arrest him for the stabbing, they found a marijuana grow operation with pot plants in three separate rooms in the man’s basement. Additionally, they found drug paraphernalia and a loaded pistol in the man’s home — and prosecutors say Carver told investigators the victim in the stabbing attacked him.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 2, around 4 p.m., police were dispatched to the gas station — where they observed the victim in this case, Dequane Price, and a Kwik Trip employee, who was “holding a towel against the victim’s back.”

Police learned Price had a one-inch laceration in the middle back side of his rib cage. He indicated he’d been stabbed by a man who was approximately 50 to 55 years old after the man cut him off in traffic. He said he pulled over, and the suspect also pulled over, and the suspect “got out of his vehicle with a knife.” The victim said he punched the man, and the suspect then stabbed him. He indicated the knife could be found in the parking lot.

The complaint says police found a black Gerber folding knife in the parking lot, “approximately eight inches in length, with a four-inch blade,” with a “red substance on it that appeared to be blood.”

At the hospital, the complaint says doctors discovered Price had suffered a collapse of his right lung. He had to be transferred to the “Critical Care Unit.”

“I had two surgeries. Twelve staples and the wound has to close up,” said Price, 21, on April 12.

A witness to the stabbing told investigators he was sitting in his work truck in the Kwik Trip parking lot when he saw a man in a red sweatshirt standing in the lot.

He said a black SUV pulled up — tires squealing, and a man between the ages of 50 and 60 got out — the two men then exchanging words. The witness said the older man then “lunged” at the man in the red sweatshirt, and the victim “went flying.” He said the man in the red sweatshirt then stood up, looked down, threw a knife to the ground and went inside the store. The older man got into his SUV and drove away.

“It was fast. Really, really fast. He cut me off doing 90 (miles-per-hour). He almost hit me three times. I saw him get out of the car, but I didn’t see him get out with a knife. I had no clue. He definitely left the knife in me. I’m the one who pulled it out,” said Price.

Price said he’s thankful for the good Samaritan who put pressure on his wound.

“I’m very grateful to him, that he helped me out,” said Price.

“It’s scary to think I almost lost my son to a senseless road rage,” said Tasha Bell, Price’s mother.

The witness was able to write down the license plate number from the SUV.

Investigators learned the SUV was registered to Mark Carver. A perimeter was established near his home, and investigators saw the SUV parked in the driveway. When Carver walked out of the home, he was taken into custody.

The complaint says investigators entered the home and “noticed a very strong smell of fresh marijuana” inside. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home.

According to the complaint, investigators found drug paraphernalia in a master bedroom on the ground floor of the home, and a loaded pistol under the bed. This room was identified as belonging to Carver and his wife.

Investigators took a look inside a locked room in the basement. In that room, investigators found two safes, one with several firearms inside. Another contained more than $3,000, “several bars of silver” and passports for Carver and his wife. On top of a speaker in this room, investigators discovered jars of marijuana, weighing more than 80 grams. In a cardboard box, investigators found two more jars filled with marijunana, weighing more than 60 grams. More marijuana was found in containers on a work bench, weighing 19.9 grams. Investigators also found scales, plant trimmings and trimming tools.

Behind a doorway leading to a second room, the complaint says investigators found seven plants that appeared to be “actively growing marijuana,” with fluorescent lights above them, along with humidity and temperature readers located near them, and a water purification system located nearby.

In the first room, there was a passageway leading to a third room near the home’s utilities. In that room, the complaint says investigators found a zippered cloth structure with bright lights and marijuana plants inside.

Another hallway leading to another door revealed more marijuana plants, more fluorescent lights and a fan.

Police spoke with Carver, who indicated “I had an altercation at the gas station. The kid attacked me.”

“You do the crime, you do the time. I just want him punished for his crime,” said Price.