Recognize them? Hartland police need help to ID bank robbery suspects

HARTLAND — Police are looking for your help in identifying two men suspected in the armed robbery of the Great Midwest Bank on Hartbrook Drive in Hartland on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Officials say the two suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled from the bank. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the robbery.

Hartland police along with the Delafield Police Department, Chenequa Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crime. The FBI is also assisting in this investigation.

If you recognize any of the two men in the pictures attached to this post, you are urged to call the Hartland Police Department at 262-367-2323.