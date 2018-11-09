All aboard! Trainfest is ‘America’s largest operating model railroad show’

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at State Fair Park Expo Center for Trainfest. This is America's largest operating model railroad show! Everywhere you look, there's something train. Visitors can spend the day being mesmerized by spectacular miniature versions of railroads, running the trains, and learning how to build them.

About Trainfest (website)

It’s the amount of amazingly-detailed railroads and their uniqueness and variety. With 200,000 sq. ft. (nearly four football fields) of exhibit space featuring more than 70 highly creative scenic railroads, it’s a sight to behold. There is a constant hum of enthusiasm that travels throughout the show. The air is electric. Smiling faces are everywhere.

Veteran Trainfest exhibitors, in particular, look on newcomers with fond nostalgia as they remember how amazing the event was during their own first visit.

The imagination of a kid, or a kid-at-heart, is present in each of the layouts on exhibit. It’s amazing what modelers can do in transforming Styrofoam and plastic into beautiful countrysides. Many of our expert modelers were introduced and hooked on the experience of model trains as youngsters.