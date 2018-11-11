Trainfest brings the excitement of the railroad to State Fair Park

Trainfest is an event that appeals to every generation of train enthusiast. Evan Peterson stopped by State Fair Park with more.

Trainfest, a celebration of model railroading, happens only once a year on the second weekend of November at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Although it might sound like it’s just for train experts, Trainfest is for everyone. Thousands of model railroad buffs, families, and all other types of railroad fans meet at Trainfest to marvel at more than 70 unique running railroads. New products from dozens of manufacturers are on display and available for purchase.