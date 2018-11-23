× 1 dead, 2 injured after Amherst, Wis. collision

AMHERST, Wis. — One man is dead and two are severely injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 10 early Thursday night, Nov. 22.

According to police, a Dodge Ram pick-up truck towing a utility trailer was heading eastbound on Highway 10, crossing the bridge over Highway B in Amherst.

Officials say Douglas Curley, 58, lost control of his vehicle and entered the median. Once in the median, the trailer detached from the truck and became airborne, entering the westbound lanes.

The truck partially landed on a Jeep Cherokee operated by a 61-year-old Cudahy man along with his passenger, a 62-year-old Franklin man. The truck then rolled off the Jeep and struck an outside guardrail.

The westbound lanes of Highway 10 remained closed for approximately 4 hours. Emergency crews arrived and transported the two Jeep occupants to a hospital with serious injuries. Curley did not survive the crash.

An initial investigation reveals that the bridge decking may have become slippery, and Curley failed to maintain control for the speed he was operating at.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.