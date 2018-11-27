× US Postal Service website exposes data of 60M customers

MILWAUKEE — The United States Postal Service says it has fixed a technical glitch on its website which exposed the personal data of more than 60 million customers.

An online portal which allows businesses and advertisers access to mail tracking information in near real-time was impacted by the glitch.

It problem discovered by an anonymous cyber-security researcher who figured out the website allowed anyone with a USPS account to view and — in some cases — modify information for other users.