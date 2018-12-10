× CPSC: High chairs recalled over potential risk that legs could detach

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced that Skip Hop of New York is recalling high chairs because of a potential risk that the legs of the high chairs can detach. Skip Hop has received 17 reports of this happening. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Skip Hop’s Tuo convertible high chairs with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric. They have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs. The high chairs can be converted into a toddler chair. One of the following style numbers and corresponding date code can be found on the back of the chair:

Style Number Date Codes 304200 (charcoal gray) HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05312018, 304201 (silver/white with clouds) HH092917, HH010518

The CPSC says the high chairs were sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from June 2017 through December 2018 for about $160.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled high chairs — and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or an e gift card of equal value.