× 1 dead, others injured following head-on crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person is dead and other were seriously injured following a head-on crash in Jefferson County Wednesday night, Dec. 12.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of STH 12 and Airport Road shortly before 7 p.m.

The investigation shows a sedan traveling eastbound collided head-on with an SUV traveling westbound.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver and passengers in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were transported to UW Hospital in Madison.

Names are being withheld pending notifications.

The Jefferson County Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.