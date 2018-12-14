‘Collecting food and funds:’ Join the Holiday Helpings Food Drive at the Sendik’s Food Market

GREENFIELD -- It's one final push to make the holidays special for those in need. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is hosting its Holiday Helpings Food Drive. Kasey spent the morning at Sendik's in Greenfield -- where the event is underway.

About Holiday Helpings Food Drive (website)

Join iHeartRadio for the Holiday Helpings Food Drive at the Sendik’s Food Market on Layton in Greenfield. Some of your favorite DJs will be broadcasting live on site as well as a few special guests.

We will be collecting food and funds from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

6 to 10 a.m. – Drew and K.B. from 97.3 The Game

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bailey Coleman from V100.7 JAMS

3 – 7 p.m. – Quinn from FM 106.1

Santa and Mrs.Claus will be making an appearance for photos and to hand out candy canes.