LIVE: Woodland Park police hold news conference on missing Colorado woman, Kelsey Berreth

A first in Wisconsin: The voices you can listen to on a professionally produced album

Posted 10:25 am, December 21, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Here's something that doesn't happen every day. Some South Milwaukee High School students recently dropped a professionally-produced A Capella album. They're the first high school A Capella group in Wisconsin to do so. Brian Kramp got a first glimpse at the work that went into it -- and where they got their inspiration.