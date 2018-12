MILWAUKEE — One person has been taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash that happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 27 in Milwaukee.

The chase began near 37th and Locust after police attempted to stop a reckless driver. Police say the man was driving recklessly — going through red lights around 70 miles per hour.

Around 2:30 a.m. the driver crashed and flipped over near 44th and Locust.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.