Green Bay Packers take on Detroit Lions in their last game of the season

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field for the last game of their regular season — and their last game of 2018.

According to Packers.com, including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 25-2 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992. u Green Bay has a 27-10 overall mark (.730) against Detroit since 2000, a .730 winning percentage that ranks No. 1 among NFL teams that have played the Lions 10-plus times over that span, according to profootball-reference.com. The Packers have a 16-2 home record (.889) against Detroit since 2000.

The Packers are still being led by interim coach Joe Philbin, and there’s a lot that could change between this game and their 2019 season. The Pack played well last weekend against the New York Jets, and here’s hoping they’ll perform just as well today, ending their season with a much-needed bang.