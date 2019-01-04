Dreams do come true: Costco is selling a 7-pound tub of Nutella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Costco run just got a whole lot more complicated...or expensive. You're going to have to make room for a giant tub of Nutella.

Yes, dreams do come true. According to the website Best Products, the hazelnut spread of pure bliss, wonder and joy will be available in a 6.6-pound tub both online and in its stores. But the fun doesn’t stop at there.

The sweet spread is also available in 13-ounce, 26.5-ounce, 33.5-ounce and 1.5-ounce jars both online and in-store.

How much will the 105.6-ounce tub set you back? The total price comes in at a cool $21.99, plus $3 for shipping.