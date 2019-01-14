× Rescheduled: Ariana Grande concert at Fiserv Forum moved from April 15 to July 5

MILWAUKEE — She was supposed to rock Fiserv Forum on April 15. But due to her recently announced Coachella headline appearance, multiplatinum superstar Ariana Grande will now perform in Milwaukee on July 5 — as part of her The Sweetener World Tour.

All tickets for the originally scheduled April 15 show will be honored at the July 5 show. Tickets can be purchased at fiservforum.com.

The North American run, initially scheduled to wrap June 26, will now wrap July 13 to accommodate rescheduled dates in Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, St. Paul, Denver and Salt Lake City that were initially scheduled for April 2019.

