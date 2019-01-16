Latin grooves will turn away the winter blue during MAM After Dark: Salsa and Spice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When the sun goes down -- the music turns up at the Milwaukee Art Museum. That's where Kasey spent the morning ahead of After Dark: Salsa and Spice -- which takes place Friday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 11 p.m.

About MAM After Dark: Salsa and Spice (website)

When it’s cold outside, we heat things up with salsa, spice, and everything nice. This January, we’ve got live Latin grooves ready for your moves and your dancing shoes. Sip on Cuba libres while you “suave” and “turn” the winter blues away.

All-night fun:

Dance the night away with professional salsa dancers.

Wild Card Tour: Warm up with our hottest tour yet through the Museum galleries.

Strike your best salsa pose in the Front Room photo booth.

Test your knowledge of all things spicy at Quizmasters’ Team Trivia in Cafe Calatrava.

Sample hot sauces and see how much heat you can handle.

Plus, all of your favorite MAM After Dark activities!