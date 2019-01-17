9 Pizza Hut restaurants in Milwaukee closed due to licensing issue
MILWAUKEE — Nine pizza hut restaurants were closed due to licensing issues, a spokeswoman with the Milwaukee Health Department confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 17.
According to Claire Evers, director of consumer environmental health at MHD, this is due to an ownership change, not unsafe conditions at the restaurants.
Evers said some of the Pizza Hut locations haven’t been licensed since November, and were operating without valid licenses from the City Clerk’s Office to sell and prepare food — after a new owner bought the properties last year.
The issue was brought to the attention of the Milwaukee Health Department, when the former owner received violation fees. The new operator had to close, cease and desist orders were issued, and then Milwaukee Health Department officials will complete licensing inspections.
Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department are trying to expedite the process because they don’t want to keep people from their jobs.
The locations impacted include:
- 1840 S. 15th Street
- 2340 N. Farwell Avenue
- 3131 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
- 3555 S. 27th Street
- 3932 S. 76th Street
- 5704 W. Capitol Drive
- 7604 W. Burleigh Street
- 6807 W. Brown Deer Road
- 10400 W. Silver Spring Drive