× 9 Pizza Hut restaurants in Milwaukee closed due to licensing issue

MILWAUKEE — Nine pizza hut restaurants were closed due to licensing issues, a spokeswoman with the Milwaukee Health Department confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 17.

According to Claire Evers, director of consumer environmental health at MHD, this is due to an ownership change, not unsafe conditions at the restaurants.

Evers said some of the Pizza Hut locations haven’t been licensed since November, and were operating without valid licenses from the City Clerk’s Office to sell and prepare food — after a new owner bought the properties last year.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Milwaukee Health Department, when the former owner received violation fees. The new operator had to close, cease and desist orders were issued, and then Milwaukee Health Department officials will complete licensing inspections.

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department are trying to expedite the process because they don’t want to keep people from their jobs.

The locations impacted include:

1840 S. 15th Street

2340 N. Farwell Avenue

3131 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

3555 S. 27th Street

3932 S. 76th Street

5704 W. Capitol Drive

7604 W. Burleigh Street

6807 W. Brown Deer Road

10400 W. Silver Spring Drive