2018 was ‘such a seller’s market’ in southeast Wisconsin: Agent believes 2019 is ‘going to be more steady’

CEDARBURG -- There's some bad news for home buyers in southeast Wisconsin -- prices are up in all seven counties. According to real estate experts, the housing market has gotten off to an expensive start in 2019.

"A couple of years ago, we bought our first home. Now we're trying to decide if we're going to stay in that home and add onto it, or find something a little bit bigger," said Ashley Kapp.

FOX6 News caught up with Ashley and Dan Kapp as they toured a home in Cedarburg on Sunday, Jan. 20.

There were some wild moments in real estate in 2018.

"Was really crazy early in the year -- the spring and the summer. Such a seller's market that sellers are getting four or five offers the first day. They're getting offers over their listing price. A whole pool of people who are chasing just a few houses," said Jim Fisher, real estate agent.

"This winter, even though it's only 3 weeks old, the new year has started off pretty strongly," said Mike Ruzicka, Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

But will it hold? Fisher didn't seem to think so.

"I think it's going to be more steady, which is a good thing for the real estate industry," said Fisher.

That's also a good thing for those in the market for a new home.

"We wanted some place to call our own -- some place to have a little more land and a little more space," said Ashley Kapp.