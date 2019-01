× Medical examiner: 19-year-old student found dead in Wisconsin Lutheran College dorm

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 19-year-old student from Iowa who was found inside a dorm on the Wisconsin Lutheran College campus early morning Monday, Jan. 21.

According to officials, the female student was pronounced dead around 12:37 a.m. Her family has been notified.

The death is not suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed later Monday.