‘Baby Shark’ is coming to Netflix

A YouTube sensation is swimming it way to even more screens.

The catchy children’s song “Baby Shark” has taken the internet by storm and now it’s coming to Netflix.

South Korean company “Pinkfong” has partnered with the media giant to release short, kid-friendly “baby shark” videos this year.

The K-pop creators behind the viral tune are also planning a cartoon series and a musical in the United States.

The infectious jungle about a family of sharks is one of the most watched videos on YouTube.

It also reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks running this month.