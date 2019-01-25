× Fond du Lac PD releases ID of man who died while in police custody

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police released on Friday, Jan. 25 the name of a 37-year-old man who died while in police custody. He is Christopher Cary of Fond du Lac.

Officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department performed a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 for a traffic violation. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist.

Officials say it was determined the driver of the vehicle, Cary, was currently out on bail for a previous incident and was taken into custody without incident for violating the conditions of his bond. While in the back seat of a police squad car, Cary began exhibiting signs of medical distress. An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the location and transported Cary to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is under investigation — and the Sheboygan Police Department became the lead investigation team on this case.

As is standard procedure in these types of incidents, officials say three City of Fond du Lac police officers involved in this incident were immediately placed on administrative assignment. They returned to regular duty status on Thursday, Jan. 10.