President Trump associate Roger Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 6: Political strategist Roger Stone pauses while speaking at the American Priority Conference, December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Stone recently told Congressional committees that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in order to not testify in response to committee requests for documents and testimony. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.
That’s according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.
Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.
