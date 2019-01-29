Muskego HS senior helped lead Warriors to State Championship in football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO-- John Reiske is a senior at Muskego High School. He competes in football and wrestling. John was the fullback for the Warriors football team that won the State Championship in the fall. He has been playing football since 7th grade, and played multiple positions before finally settling in at fullback. John says scoring touchdowns and hearing the roar of the crowd was his favorite part of playing football. He also wrestles for the varsity team this season. John is planning on studying business management in college.

