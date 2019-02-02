× Medical examiner: 56-year-old man found frozen in yard near Garfield and Buffum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating a probable cold-weather related death.

According to officials, a 56-year-old man was found frozen in the side yard of his residence near Garfield and Buffum on Friday night, Feb. 1. The man was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m., and had been last seen a day earlier on Jan. 31.

The man has not been positively identified yet, and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.