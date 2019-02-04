Banksy painting that self-destructed displayed in Germany

BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: Banksy's 'Love In The Bin' is on view to the public at Museum Frieder Burda on February 4, 2019 in Baden-Baden, Germany. Originally titled 'Girl with Balloon', the canvas passed through a hidden shredder seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Sale on October 5, 2018 in London, making it the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction. The Museum Frieder Burda will show the artwork for the first time outside of the UK from February 5 until March 3, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)
BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: Banksy's 'Love In The Bin' is on view to the public at Museum Frieder Burda on February 4, 2019 in Baden-Baden, Germany. Originally titled 'Girl with Balloon', the canvas passed through a hidden shredder seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Sale on October 5, 2018 in London, making it the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction. The Museum Frieder Burda will show the artwork for the first time outside of the UK from February 5 until March 3, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)
BERLIN — A Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold at auction is going on display in Germany.
The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said Monday that “Girl with Balloon,” which self-destructed last year after an unidentified European collector successfully bid $1.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction, will be shown from Feb. 5 through March 3.
The painting, retitled “Love is in the Bin” after the shredding, will then be moved to the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum on permanent loan.
“Girl With Balloon,” which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.
52.520007
13.404954