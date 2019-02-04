‘We got hit by a car:’ Friends vacationing in Thailand are seriously hurt in wreck

MILWAUKEE — A group of friends from Milwaukee were vacationing in Thailand when their trip took a turn for the worse. They were involved in a serious accident. One friend is lucky to be recovering at home. But his roommate is stuck in Thailand — and needs help to get home.

“It went from the best time in my life — to the worst time in my life,” said Jesse Kaplan, who was hit by a van in Thailand.

Kaplan and his friends were more than 8,000 miles from home, vacationing in Bangkok when a night out turned into a nightmare.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I know what happened, we got hit by a car,” Kaplan said.

Last week, roommates Jesse Kaplan and Jamie Mills were crossing the street in Thailand around 3 a.m. looking for their ride.

“We went to go get it and next thing I know I’m in the hospital,” Kaplan said.

The two were hit by a van. Kaplan said the driver was going too fast — and possibly drinking.

“If there wasn’t alcohol involved, I would have more sympathy toward her,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan does not remember the details, but woke up with no shores, a dying cellphone and a language barrier.

“It was confusing and I’m disoriented and in shock,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan suffered road rash, he was swollen all over, and had 12 stitches in his head.

“I remember counting the stitches — and after the fifth stitch, I just got like this flash of, like a vision, and it was like, headlights and a white van,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan is recovering at home. He returned to Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 3. But his roommate was not as lucky. Mills has a broken pelvis, shattered legs and a ruptured bladder.

“I didn’t realize how I’m sitting here hobbling over to him, but he’s laying in bed with broken legs,” Kaplan said.

With more than 30 pins in his legs, Mills cannot travel home — and is stuck in Thailand until he recovers. Friends say that could be months.

“Now I know when he comes home, it’s going to be completely different. So it’s odd,” Kaplan said.

Friends are asking for help raising money for Jamie’s hospital bills — and for a friend to sit with him in Thailand while he recovers. CLICK HERE to view the GoFundMe account established to help Jamie Mills.