Milwaukee police release funeral procession route for fallen Officer Matthew Rittner

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Tuesday, Feb. 12 released the funeral procession route for fallen Officer Matthew Rittner ahead of his public visitation and funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the route would take the body of Officer Rittner from Oak Creek Assembly of God Church near 13th and Rawson -- back to Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield.

A public visitation was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church, followed by a service with songs, scripture and moments of remembrance. Police honors would follow outside the church, MPD officials said.

Milwaukee police planned for a procession to begin around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a sea of squads on 13th Street, heading east on Rawson and taking a turn on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said the procession would continue onto I-794, briefly exiting in Bay View to pass the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Reserves building. Officer Rittner served our country as a United States Marine.

Police also planned for a drive-by at the MPD Specialized Patrol Division under the Milwaukee Fire Department flag at 47th and Vliet Street.

Officials said squads would then merge back onto the freeway before heading west toward Brookfield, exiting at Barker Road and heading north to Capitol Drive to the final stop at Krause Funeral Home, for Rittner's family to privately say their final goodbyes.

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Rittner's family.