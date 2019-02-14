The Racine Curling Club was formally organized in 1954

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Racine Curling Club -- learning about the sport of curling and how to play. The Racine Curling Club is home to curlers from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois, and has leagues for every skill level.

About Racine Curling Club (website)

The Racine Curling Club was formally organized on March 2, 1954, with Judge J. Allen Simpson as president. There were 28 charter members. Outdoor ice was used at places like Horlick Field, Root River, Hatter’s Sand Pit, and Armstrong Park. Snow, sun, sand, cold winds and heaves and cracks in the ice made it a game for only the most dedicated. The Grand Opening of the indoor Racine Curling Club was held on February 26, 1966, with Scottish Pipers in kilts leading the way. The Racine Curling Club today provides wintertime activities for over 160 adult and youth curlers from throughout South-East Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.