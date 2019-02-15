LIVE: Authorities hold news conference after mass shooting at Aurora manufacturing facility
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

‘Really excited:’ UWM engineering students head to Taiwan with support from Foxconn

Posted 5:30 pm, February 15, 2019, by

A group of UWM engineering students

MILWAUKEE — Students at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee will be hopping on a flight Friday night, Feb. 15 for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity thousands of miles away.  Students will not only get submersed in a different culture, but they’ll set themselves up for a successful future — thanks to a partnership between Foxconn and UWM.

“We won’t be leaving before too long,” said Liam Brodie, a UWM senior. “All ready to go!”

Foxconn UWM students sendoff

12 UW-Milwaukee students were ready to travel more than 7,000 miles across the world to Asia.

“I’m a little nervous for it because I don’t know the language very well,” said UWM senior Austin Wesner.

The students are the first to participate in a semester-long international engineering co-op in Taiwan.

Foxconn UWM students sendoff

“We’re really excited for the opportunity for our students — both the cultural experience as well as the technical expertise that they’re going to gain,” said Brett Peters of UWM’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Austin Wesner

A sendoff ceremony was held Friday at Foxconn’s North American headquarters downtown.

“I’d like to gain as much insight as to what engineering is inside of a different country,” said Wesner.

Foxconn is bearing the bulk of the cost — and UWM students hope it’s a foot in the door come graduation time.

Liam Brodie

“Pretty much as soon as I heard about the program, I knew I needed to get involved,” said Brodie.

As the nerves start to settle in, so does the excitement to experience engineering in a different  country.

“As a biomedical engineer, before I would have tried to end up in Chicago or something,” said Wesner. “But now that this opportunity is here, I think it’s incredible.”

The students get back July 2nd. Organizers hope to continue the program next year with an even bigger group.

Foxconn UWM students sendoff

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.