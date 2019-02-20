Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
After surgery, Michael Cohen’s prison date postponed to May

Posted 12:27 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, February 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court after his sentencing hearing, December 12, 2018 in New York City. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by a federal judge after pleading guilty to several charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion, a campaign finance violation and lying to Congress. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A judge has agreed to postpone the start of ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s prison sentence by two months to May 6.

New York Judge William Pauley approved the delay Wednesday after Cohen’s lawyers said he needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery and prepare for Congressional testimony. They noted prosecutors did not object.

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, is also preparing to testify before three Congressional committees this month.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and campaign finance violations.

Cohen acknowledged lying about his role in a President Trump business proposal in Moscow and paying two women who alleged affairs with President Trump.

Cohen was originally scheduled to report to prison March 6.

