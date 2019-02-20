Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until Wednesday evening

Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this Saturday at select stores

Posted 11:56 am, February 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day"limited sale this Saturday at participating stores across the country.

Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

Free samples and coupons will also be available on Saturday. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" in store and online.

The event will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For a full list of participating stores, visit Walmart.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.