× Gov. Evers withdraws Wisconsin National Guard troops from southern border

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state’s National Guard troops to withdraw from the nation’s southern border and return home.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker ordered troops to Arizona in June to assist with administrative duties along the border. Evers, a Democrat, issued an executive order on Monday ordering them to withdraw.

Evers said in a news release announcing the order that about 112 troops are currently serving in Arizona. He said in the release that keeping the borders safe and protecting immigrants seeking asylum is the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s job and there’s not enough evidence to support Republican President Donald Trump’s declaration that a national emergency exists along the border.

He says there’s no justification for Wisconsin National Guard troops to remain at the border:

“Keeping all of our borders safe and crime-free, and protecting immigrants who seek asylum at our borders, many of whom are women and children, is the responsibility of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. There is simply not ample evidence to support the president’s contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border. Therefore, there is no justification for the ongoing presence of Wisconsin National Guard personnel at the border. I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation.”