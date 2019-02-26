NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court after his sentencing hearing, December 12, 2018 in New York City. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by a federal judge after pleading guilty to several charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion, a campaign finance violation and lying to Congress. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Pres. Trump’s ex-lawyer Cohen disbarred
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer is now an ex-lawyer.
Michael Cohen was officially disbarred on Tuesday while he was in Washington giving closed-door testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.
A New York court ruled that Cohen’s guilty plea last November automatically stripped him of his eligibility to practice law.
A spokeswoman for Cohen did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees and to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who allege they had affairs with President Trump. Cohen is due to start a three-year prison sentence in May.
Cohen had been practicing law in New York since 1992.