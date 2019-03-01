‘Midwest Monsters:’ Listen to a 1st-of-its-kind podcast about the blizzards of 1978-’79

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was the one-two punch that buried Milwaukee. The blizzards of 1978 and 1979 -- some of the worst weather we've ever experienced.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind podcast, we travel back in time with two FOX6 veterans that lived through it. You'll hear from FOX6's Ted Perry -- along with names from TV6's past, like Meteorologists Tom Skilling and Bart Adrian.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OR DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST

Plus, hear what it was like to live through the monster blizzards in reports from our sister stations in Chicago, Cleveland and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Midwest Monsters -- The Blizzards of 1978 and 1979" -- download it now.