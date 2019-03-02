Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the 'Black Mass' Virgin Atlantic Gala screening during the BFI London Film Festival, at Odeon Leicester Square on October 11, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

FAIRFAX, Va. — Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, citing a piece she wrote for The Washington Post about domestic abuse.

The complaint was filed Friday in Fairfax, Virginia. It says that, while Depp was not named in the Post article, it was clear Heard was talking about him. The lawsuit called her ongoing allegations of domestic abuse “categorically and demonstrably false.”

The suit said Depp has suffered financial losses because of the accusations, including being dropped from his role as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

In her article, published in the Post in December, Heard also said she lost an acting role and contract with a major fashion brand because went public with her claims of abuse.

