Tesla burns up when driver goes ice fishing

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Eighty-two thousand dollars went up in smoke in vermot when a Tesla Model X burst into flames and burned to a crisp.

The car’s owner was driving on Shelburne Bay in Vermont to go ice fishing, when he thought the car hit something which sparked a fire.

No one was hurt by the flames.

Investigators are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Police say the car will be removed off the frozen bay but it’s unclear if there will be any environmental impacts during cleanup.

The car, which costs around $82,000, is all electric and does not run on fuel.