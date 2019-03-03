× ‘Exercise increased caution:’ State Department issues travel advisory for Bahamas

BAHAMAS — The United States Department of State on Feb. 25 issued a travel advisory impacting the Bahamas due to crime in the area.

According to a notice on the State Department’s website, violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assault is common — even during the day and in tourist areas.

Officials said although the family islands are not crime-free, the vast majority of crime occurs on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands.

U.S. government personnel are not permitted to visit the Sand Trap area in Nassau due to crime, the notice said.

State Department officials said activities involving commercial recreational watercraft, including water tours, are not consistently regulated. Watercraft are often not maintained, and many companies do not have safety certifications to operate. State Department official said jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists.

As a result, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.

Officials offered this advice for those with travel plans:

Exercise caution in the area known as “Over the Hill” (south of Shirley Street) and the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay in Nassau, especially at night.

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

