‘The charges are very serious:’ UW-Milwaukee professor accused of sexual assault

MILWAUKEE — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor is facing sexual assault charges.

The charges were filed on Saturday, March 2 against 58-year-old Anthony Azenabor. He faces two felony counts of second degree sexual assault/use of force and a misdemeanor charge of fourth degree sexual assault.

Azenabor made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, March 3. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and Azenabor pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge. A preliminary hearing was set for March 13. Cash bond was set at $7,500, and he was ordered to have no contact with UWM.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee officials issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“The charges against Prof. Azenabor are very serious. UWM police have been working closely with the district attorney’s office on the criminal investigation. The university administration is evaluating his continued employment. Prof. Azenabor is currently not assigned to teach any classes and does not have contact with any students. UWM is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all of our students, and we always encourage students who believe they have been victimized to come forward and speak to police. Their courage allows us to take action.”

According to UWM’s website, Professor Azenabor teaches biomedical sciences, with expertise in infectious diseases and immunity.