Audi recalls nearly 75,000 vehicles due to fire risk

Posted 1:03 pm, March 5, 2019, by

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - MARCH 03: The new SUV Audi SQ7 is presented during the annual press conference of Audi AG on March 03, 2016 in Ingolstadt, Germany. Like every year Audi presents its new innovations, ideas and finances of the last year. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

DETROIT — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling nearly 75,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because fuel leaks in the engine could cause fires.

The recall covers certain A6, A7, and Q7 SUVs from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Also included are A8 sedans from 2015 through 2018.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government that parts of the fuel injection system can leak, and if the fuel hits an ignition source, it can catch fire. The documents didn’t list any fires or injuries. A message was left Tuesday for an Audi spokesman.

Dealers will replace the left and right fuel injector rails at no cost to owners.

Audi says owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.