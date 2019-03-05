Owl spends night at Jackson Police Department

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Jackson police had a bit of an unusual guest at the police station overnight.

A screech owl was brought in by a Washington County taxi driver after it was hit by a car Monday night, March 4.

Unfortunately, Jackson Police Department officers couldn’t immediately get a hold of anybody at a local wildlife rescue center to get it treated.

The owl ended up staying the night in a holding cell at the police station until it could get some help. Officer Brinks with the Jackson Police Department was in charge of supervising the owl and made sure she was as comfortable as possible.

At one point, the department says the owl appeared to be feeling better because she tried to “fly the coop” — or in this case, a cell.

“It’d be much easier to explain to the chief why an owl was in the holding cell than flying freely through the entire PD,” a Facebook post from the department reads in part.

At last check, the owl was expected to be OK.