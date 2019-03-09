× 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in West Bend

WEST BEND — A 43-year-old man is dead and a 31-year-old woman is injured following a two-vehicle crash in West Bend on Friday night, March 8.

According to officials, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a crash near WI-33 and Riesch Rd. around 8:28 p.m. A witness told authorities the driver of the first vehicle was trapped inside the car with no signs of life.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the driver of the first vehicle was dead. The operator of the second vehicle involved in the crash had no apparent injuries, and was released on scene. The passenger of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with leg and back injuries.

The deceased driver is a 43-year-old man from Jackson, WI. The driver of the second vehicle is a 38-year-old man from Eden, WI and the injured passenger is a 31-year-old female, also from Eden.

Preliminary investigation shows that the first vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on WI-33, heading in the opposite direction of traffic. The second vehicle was heading westbound on WI-33 in the left lane. Subsequently, the vehicles collided head-on.

The westbound lanes of WI-33 were closed for approximately 3 hours following the incident to facilitate the investigation and cleanup. The crash is Washington County’s first traffic fatality of 2019.