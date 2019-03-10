‘Mad Hats & Mai-Thai Affair:’ Loved ones host fundraiser for man hit by van in Thailand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- "Mad Hats & Mai-Thai Affair" was the theme of a fundraiser held Sunday, March 10 for a man who was severely injured during a trip to Thailand.

In January, Jamie Mills and a friend were crossing the street in Bangkok when they were hit by a van.

Mills suffered a broken pelvis, shattered legs and a ruptured bladder and was stuck in a hospital in Thailand.

Family members and friends organized Sunday's fundraiser to help with his medical bills.

"We wanted to do something different -- have some jazz music. We always do a lot of hat and theme parties when Jamie is around. He's quite a character. Lots of costumes and fun stuff, so we wanted to just kinda touch on that and bring a little light to such a grim event," said Tara Jade, Mills' best friend.

Mills had pelvic surgery at St. Luke's Hospital, and friends said a long road to recovery remains for Mills.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com account set up for Mills.