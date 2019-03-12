2020 DNC to have ‘very limited guest passes,’ but loads of volunteer opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One day after the announcement, work was already underway Tuesday, March 12 to get Milwaukee ready to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The city needs thousands of volunteers to pull it off.

It will be one of the biggest events Milwaukee has ever hosted -- with one of the smallest guest lists.

"There are very limited guest passes," said Jason Rae, secretary of the Democratic National Committee.

Fifty-thousand people are expected to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July 2020. That includes state delegates, journalists, staff, security, speakers and elected officials -- but the general public is not on the DNC's list.

"This is not where you go buy tickets," Rae said.

Your best bet at getting into the convention at Fiserv Forum is by volunteering.

"I'm looking for 12,000 of my closest friends to step forward," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Those volunteers will help with transportation, hand out credentials and serve as the city's ambassadors.

"It really is helping people navigate the city and check into their hotels," Barrett said.

Volunteering does not guarantee you will set foot on the convention floor, but it gets you much closer to all of the action.

"Whether people are inside Fiserv Forum or not, I know there will be ways for people to plugged into the convention experience here in Milwaukee," Rae said.

There will be more than 1,000 other convention-related events that are open to the public. Those will take place in other areas of the city -- away from Fiserv Forum.

To apply for volunteer opportunities and/or jobs related to the Democratic National Convention, visit milwaukee2020.com/jobs or milwaukee2020.com/volunteer.