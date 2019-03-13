Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

People Magazine: Jennifer Lopez to perform at Summerfest on July 3

Posted 11:58 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, March 13, 2019

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Holy music news. According to a report from People.com, Jennifer Lopez will headline at Summerfest on July 3.

The report says the tour is to celebrate a milestone — JLo’s 50th birthday.

The star hasn’t been on tour since 2012.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.