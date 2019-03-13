Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
People Magazine: Jennifer Lopez to perform at Summerfest on July 3
MILWAUKEE — Holy music news. According to a report from People.com, Jennifer Lopez will headline at Summerfest on July 3.
The report says the tour is to celebrate a milestone — JLo’s 50th birthday.