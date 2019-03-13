Wauwatosa East HS band heading to Ireland to perform at St. Patrick’s Festival Parade

DUBLIN, Ireland — Wauwatosa East High School’s Red Raider Marching Band are heading to Dublin, Ireland, to perform at the iconic St. Patrick’s Festival Parade. More than 500,000 people are expected to line the route on Sunday, March 17.

According to a news release from the Wauwatosa School District, the Red Raiders have been selected as the lead band in the parade.

Among 11 bands from around the world, 95 students from the Red Raiders band will be part of the performance, which will take place at noon local time in Dublin, or 6 a.m. Central Standard Time.

PHOTO GALLERY

“One of my favorite parts about any trip is the energy after a performance,” said Jennifer Lato, East High School Band Director. “I know that the students will be in awe of the amount of people that are there to see them perform and being chosen as the lead band for the parade has made it that much more special. It makes the two-mile parade route seem like nothing!”

You can watch the parade live from home by CLICKING HERE.

The school district says the band will also compete in the Limerick International Band Championship. The competition, which is Ireland’s longest running international band parade, hosts bands from around the U.S., Europe, and Ireland each year. An international panel of adjudicators serve as judges for the performances.

Good luck!