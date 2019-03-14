Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Encouraging success: Michelle Obama and Conan O’Brien make surprise stop at Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Michelle Obama is set to take the stage in Milwaukee on Thursday night, March 14. The former first lady is on tour with Conan O’Brien holding community conversations about her book “Becoming.” Ahead of her sold-out lecture at the Miller High Life Theatre, she spent time at Milwaukee Collegiate Academy.

Fifteen lucky high school juniors were a little confused when our FOX6 News cameras and others filled the school to listen in on their discussion about higher education. That confusion was replaced with excitement when Mrs. Obama walked through the door.

Michelle Obama, Conan O’Brien visit Milwaukee Collegiate Academy

The former first lady and comedian Conan O’Brien are touring the nation, promoting Mrs. Obama’s new book and encouraging kids to apply to the college of their dreams.

“Conan and I are here to answer questions,” Mrs. Obama said. “What’s on your mind? Whether it’s about college or education or growing up.”

Mrs. Obama told the students about the high school counselor who didn’t think she was Princeton University material because her test scores weren’t high enough.

“A lot of those people who had the perfect scores couldn’t tie their own shoes, some of them didn’t know how to behave, you wouldn’t be friends with them,” said O’Brien.

Mrs. Obama got into Princeton and graduated, because she says she believed in herself and what made her unique.

“So your question is, do you feed off the negative view or do you brush that off and decide to define you on your own terms,” Mrs. Obama said.

It was a candid conversation with a powerful message taken in by a group of students with the best seat in the house.

All of the students received a signed copy of Mrs. Obama’s book, “Becoming.” They also got tickets to Thursday night’s lecture.

